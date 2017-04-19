Trump’s proposed rollbacks to CAFE standards, Energy Star aren’t based in common sense

President Trump is committed to cutting governmental regulations, especially those that help reduce CO2 emissions. Thus, his proposed regulatory rollbacks would negatively impact our health and the environment. In addition, two would also negatively impact our jobs and pocketbooks.
The first of these rollbacks affects the Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards — the average miles per gallon that an auto fleet must meet. Having higher CAFE standards has made American-made automobiles competitive with imported automobiles, which have historically had higher MPG ratings. Increased fuel efficiency has kept the American auto industry globally competitive, giving consumers more choices while saving them money.
The second baffling rollback is the Energy Star program. For the past 25 years, this low-cost, trusted, government-backed labeling program has helped consumers save money and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by identifying the factories, office equipment, home appliances and electronics that have superior energy efficiency.
CAFE standards and Energy Star regulations have given consumers uniform comparison information about the ongoing operational costs of their purchases. These regulations return much more to consumers in energy savings than they cost in taxes. These rollbacks seem based in ideological zeal, not common sense.
Sharon Rippner, San Luis Obispo
