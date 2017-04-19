Letters to the Editor

April 19, 2017 12:55 PM

‘Ask the Doctors’ column seems misleading about relationship between exercise, libido

I just reread your “Ask the Doctors” column for April 10 titled “High-intensity exercise can affect men’s libido,” and I’m wondering how much responsibility you have to provide accurate information.

The column makes little effort to explain the difference between causal and casual relationships. The relationship between extreme exercise and decreased libido in the column seems to be one of association. The decreased libido is found alongside extreme exercise. The article never establishes that one causes the other. Indeed, people who prefer extreme exercise may also be more inclined to have decreased libidos. Or there may be many other factors involved that caused the decreased libido. Perhaps a brief editor’s note at the end of the column would have helped readers better understand the research.

Frederick Thom, San Luis Obispo

