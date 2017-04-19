Reader moved by story of migrants trekking to Canada, offers way to donate

On Feb. 12, The Tribune published an article about migrants to the United States losing hope and trekking across the Canadian border, where many arrive first at the tiny town of Emerson, Manitoba (“Losing hope in U.S., migrants trek to Canada”).
This past winter, some have arrived barely alive. This scene affected me deeply as I pictured it, almost as if the slavecatchers were chasing Little Eva across the ice floes in “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.” These refugees have already fled conditions that would appall any American. Now they don’t even feel welcome here. It made me feel ashamed of us.
It nagged at me for several weeks until I picked up the phone and made my first-ever phone call to somewhere outside the United States.
There’s a Food Bank in Emerson, and they’ve been the local resource helping those refugees. I’ve just sent them a check.
If any of your readers would like to help, their address is Emerson-Franklin Food Bank, Box 340, Emerson, Manitoba, Canada. ROA OLO.
Cathy Marvier, San Luis Obispo
