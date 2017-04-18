Trump and congressional Republicans’ reverse-Robin Hood priorities

Headlines in two March 16 news articles illustrate clearly the reverse-Robin Hood priorities of the Trump administration and congressional Republicans. The New York Times writes “One Certainty of GOP Health Plan: Tax Cuts for Wealthy,” and The Washington Post states “If you’re a poor person in America, Trump’s budget is not for you.”
The Post article says that the cuts will most heavily impact rural and small-town communities, which voted for Mr. Trump.
For example, the proposed budget would eliminate the Legal Services Corp., which in 2015 helped more than 700,000 clients who earn at most 125 percent of the federal poverty level. It would eliminate or cut funding for dealing with homelessness, for the Meals on Wheels program, for weatherization assistance, for low-income housing assistance and for cleanup of hazardous waste sites.
Meanwhile, the tax breaks in the health care legislation will total a trillion dollars over the next decade, much of which will accrue to the richest Americans. This all will move us in the opposite direction from the president’s promise to make America great again.
Jay Devore, Los Osos
Comments