As Trump reverses campaign promises, when will voters admit they’ve been duped?

The main reason Donald Trump won the presidential election is that he was much more willing to tell lies than was his opponent. He promised to immediately repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act with something terrific, promised to immediately unveil a $550 billion infrastructure spending plan, promised to immediately declare China a currency manipulator, promised to eliminate the Import-Export Bank (which he now evidently favors), promised to build a wall for which Mexico would pay, promised to quickly renegotiate NAFTA, and so on.
Thank goodness Mr. Trump has not yet followed through on a promise to implement tax reform. The Republican reverse-Robin Hood strategy there would give big tax cuts to the rich and crumbs to the middle and lower classes. But he has certainly excelled in traveling to golf courses and his private Florida retreat, running up a tab for such activities and for security for his family that far exceeds what his predecessors spent.
When will those who previously supported Trump stand up and admit they were hoodwinked?
Jay Devore, Los Osos
