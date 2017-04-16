High school senior is concerned about repercussions of blocking immigration

Regarding recent executive orders on travel bans (“Trump seeks pause in legal fight with revised travel ban,” by Sudhin Thanawala), I believe that having and enforcing this travel ban on Muslim countries could provoke them and provide another reason to attack or dislike us.
By supporting these blanket bans, we forget how our nation was built. While I support President Donald Trump’s efforts to protect our country, the United States was founded and built by immigrants. Whether Muslim, Christian, Jewish, agnostic or of other faiths, immigrants have created and shaped our great experiment in democracy. We should continue to take into consideration people’s backgrounds, professions and reasons for coming to the U.S.
As a senior in high school about to enter the adult world, it worries and concerns me that by blocking immigration we might be unintentionally putting ourselves in danger.
Codie Wilshusen, Paso Robles High School
