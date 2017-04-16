Affordable Care Act offers reasonable premiums for reasonable care

My wife and I are self-employed. Before the Affordable Care Act, we paid $1,200 per month for health insurance for a family of three — as much as our mortgage. The coverage was minimal and the cost was a huge burden.
Recently, I hurt my back at work. With my ACA health insurance, I was able to go to a nurse practitioner for a reasonable co-pay and receive a referral to a physical therapist.
Without the ACA, these visits to health professionals would not have been covered. With my ACA coverage, I have access to appropriate care that saves me, the government and insurance companies significantly.
I am not extravagant with my choice of doctors or treatment. I don’t want medication or expensive testing. I just want a little help to heal myself. I am willing to pay reasonable premiums for reasonable coverage. The ACA offers exactly this.
The ACA is not broken. It could be better, but disparaging it without factual basis is not helping. You have had six years to propose a better system. Your words spread uncertainty and are sabotaging the market. Either propose a better plan or leave the one that is working well enough alone.
William Miller, Atascadero
