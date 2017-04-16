Letters to the Editor

April 16, 2017 12:37 PM

Eagle Ranch owners reaffirm that project will be ‘revenue-neutral’ for Atascadero

Regarding “Atascadero residents should not be stuck with the cost of Eagle Ranch development” (Viewpoints, April 8).

We are the owners of Eagle Ranch, and we are reaffirming our longstanding commitment that our proposed project be at least “revenue neutral” to the city. We made this commitment when conversations first began with the city of Atascadero over nine years ago, and we stand by it today.

Eagle Ranch will pay its own way and will provide a great neighborhood with a park and trails to be enjoyed by the entire community. The city has contracted with an independent expert to analyze all projected costs and revenues, with a report anticipated to follow in the coming months. The analysis will be included in the larger public and City Council review process.

Jeff Smith and Greg Smith, Ventura

