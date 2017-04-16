Letters to the Editor

April 16, 2017 12:30 PM

Trump seems to be playing by Nixon’s ‘madman theory’ of leadership

No​ current political leader​ is as stupid or crazy as Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump seem to be. Nobody. These guys are cleverly and systematically ​swamp​in​g​ the world with the utter madness of trivial issues like wiretapping and nuclear ​threats​ to cover up their real ambitions. The public, networks and media are locked onto the​ resulting​ fake news.

What we need to worry about is the shadow news — their ​real​ motives. We must avoid being victims of their ​apparent ​madness. Unlike their mimics, these guys really do have their hands on weapons of our ultimate​, collective ​destruction. We can only hope that saner folks ​among their circles ​and allies will prevail for our sake and that of ​generations to come.

​For what it is worth, President Richard Nixon called this practice “the madman theory” of leadership. Others are said to have referred to it as “street lighting.”

​Randal L. Cruikshanks, San Luis Obispo

