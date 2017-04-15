The ‘big change’ that Donald Trump will bring is going to harm Americans

“Big change is coming.” Deregulation of factories will create polluted water and air. Defunding Planned Parenthood means women won’t have access to health care and contraceptives — meaning more abortions, not fewer. Deregulating banks and Wall Street will hurt “the hardworking, silent majority” just like in 2008. Getting rid of Obamacare will be deadly for some people. You may even know some of them.
Dictators in denial lock up or kill journalists because they’re afraid of the truth. Nobody has to “try” to make No. 45 sound bad. He does that by himself. This isn’t “big change.” This is going backwards to 1930s Germany.
George Orwell said it best: “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.”
P.S. If only No. 45 were a “good snake” and not a dangerous one.
Helen Anderson, San Luis Obispo
