Thank you for your compassion, SLO County

My grandmother Virginia Marie Stone was killed April 2, 2017, in the accident on Highway 46 at Buena Vista Drive in Paso Robles. On behalf of all of my family, we would like to thank everyone in San Luis Obispo County for the love and compassion they have shown to all of us involved.
We have been going to Morro Bay for four generations of my family, and we’ve always loved it — we consider it our second home. I know that we’re all strangers by name, connected through our shared loved of the area, but the gratitude my family has to all of you involved has no words. I’m just so thankful for all of you that have come into our lives during this difficult time for us. Thank you, San Luis Obispo County. We love you, and we’ll see you soon.
Daniel Massie, Coalinga
