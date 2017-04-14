SLO’s ‘welcoming city’ designation is a blessing

Will Berger’s letter to the editor (“People are ‘sick and tired’ of California, SLO officials aiding undocumented immigrants”) on April 8 finding elected officials of sanctuary cities “disrespectful” and unconcerned for the safety of the citizens who elected them is another unfortunate example of what misplaced fear can do to the average citizen.
Undocumented immigrants are not committing more crimes. San Luis Obispo’s “welcoming city” status is not really a change in the way our city or county interacts with ICE. We are so fortunate to live in a county that welcomes all people. Most of us wouldn’t want it any other way.
Susan Gerakaris, Paso Robles
Comments