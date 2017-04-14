March to tell Trump you want him to release his tax returns

In our modern era, every president since Richard Nixon has released their tax returns to the public. Although not strictly required of them, they understood the value of making this information available to the citizens of this great country. Our current president has said that he would release his tax returns on more than one occasion (and in no uncertain terms). Yet, as of this moment, they remain unreleased — hidden from the view of the very citizens who voted for him to assume the highest office of the land.
That’s why this Saturday, April 15, I’ll be joining with other concerned citizens in a Tax March to prevail upon our president to release his tax returns like he said he would. I’ll be marching in Washington, D.C., but if you can’t afford to get on a plane and join me in the nation’s capital, I would highly recommend taking part in one of the local Tax Marches happening in California. There’s one happening as close by as Morro Bay. To learn more, visit taxmarch.org.
Christopher Blicha, Paso Robles
Comments