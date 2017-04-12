Why did Democrats waste so much time and money on obstructing Gorsuch’s nomination?

Last year, conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia passed away. At that time, liberal President Barack Obama had 11 months left to his second term, and conservatives had the majority vote in both houses of Congress for 11 months or more, depending on the 2016 election results.
In our representative democracy, liberal Obama obviously nominated a liberal judge for the Scalia vacancy. The conservative Congress obviously refused to fill that vacancy until after the 2016 election. Now the conservative president and conservative Congress majorities have filled the vacancy. Questions?
Why did Democrats waste so much public time and money with obvious political grandstanding? Who did they intend to impress or fool with those tactics? Did they intend to deny a President Donald Trump nominee by filibuster or obstruction for the next four years? What part of representative democracy do they not understand?
Pat Moore, Morro Bay
