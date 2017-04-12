Rep. Carbajal, please vote ‘no’ on nationwide school voucher bill

Rep. Salud Carbajal:
As a speech-language pathologist, I am strongly against House Bill 610. Having a school voucher system doesn’t just mean you can choose any school you want your kid to go to. It also means the public education program will be dismantled. This bill will be detrimental to students with special needs across the country. It will take jobs from special educators and designated instructional service providers.
This bill will effectively start the school voucher system for children ages 5 to 17 and will start defunding public schools. The bill will eliminate the Elementary and Education Act of 1965, which is the nation’s educational law that provides equal opportunity in education.
ESSA is a big, comprehensive program that covers programs for struggling learners, advanced and gifted kids in AP classes, ESL classes, classes for minorities such as Native Americans, rural education, education for the homeless, school safety (gun-free schools), monitoring and compliance, and federal accountability programs. Yes, there are all of these programs happening in our education system, in addition to just academics.
The bill also abolishes the Nutritional Act of 2012, which provides nutritional standards in school breakfast and lunch.
Vote “no” on House Bill 610!
Kathleen W. Benedict, Los Osos
Comments