Thank you, Heidi Harmon and SLO City Council, for making SLO a ‘welcoming city’

Congratulations to Mayor Heidi Harmon and the San Luis Obispo City Council for taking the brave action to preserve a safe community by designating the city as a “welcoming city.” It is now more important than ever for communities to come together and protect all community members regardless of race, sexual orientation, religion or immigration status. Those people are, after all, our neighbors, co-workers, friends and family members. Bullying, discrimination and violence should not be tolerated.
The mayor and City Council should be lauded for extending kindness to all who call the city of San Luis Obispo home. It would be even greater if the county leadership were on the same page and showed similar support for all residents of San Luis Obispo County.
Tony Salome, Los Osos
