We’ll be watching you, SLO County supervisors

What I learned from the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting on April 4:
The three members of the board majority don’t want to spend $100,000 on an investigation to clear their muddy names, but are willing to throw $6.1 million on groundwater studies, including a study of the Paso Robles basin, thereby rewarding property owners for being terrible stewards of their lands!
The board majority, after listening to more than 50 people — including mayors and community services district directors, even one from Monterey County — decided to go against the majority present and shuffle money around in the General Fund, thereby taking county services from others.
Apparently many don’t understand “double taxation,” as Lynn Compton spent an amazing amount of time explaining that topic — perhaps she could start a civics blog on her time instead.
Mr. COLAB’s words still ring in my ears. He used his comment time to describe SLO Progressives as using resistance and deflection as their only tools or concerns.
Most of us are voters left over from the Bernie Sanders campaign. He initiated us into politics and into getting things done. That’s what we’re about. You’ll keep seeing us at town halls, city council and Board of Supervisors meetings. We’ll also be calling, writing and marching. Get used to it, Mr. Mike Brown, you now have company!
Nell Wade, Los Osos
