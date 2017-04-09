Why is the federal government stopping certain women from having abortions?

Will someone please tell me why the federal government has the right to stop certain woman from having an abortion? It is a medical procedure available to those who need access to it. Well-to-do women will always be able to have an abortion should they need one, but those lesser well-off will not.
It strikes me as odd that the federal government, through insurance, will pay for men to get an erection, but not pay for women to stop an unwanted pregnancy. Planned Parenthood is an educational program that, among other services, provides information about contraception, thus cutting down the number of unwanted pregnancies. This madness has got to be stopped.
Marilyn Moore, Los Osos
