Partisanship and rude behavior at SLO County supervisors meeting

I attended the San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors meeting April 4 because I was curious about the possible Brown Act violations. I am troubled and dismayed at what I saw. I felt like the supervisors just voted along party lines (which seems to be a regular pattern). Whatever happened to pragmatism and doing the right thing even if you have to work with those you disagree with?
The absolute worst part of the meeting was the behavior of the public that attended. Supervisor John Peschong did ask everyone to respect others’ ideologies. Sadly, the meeting degraded into personal insults, which I feel are totally inappropriate. One man actually yelled out “shut up” to one of the supervisors.
Something needs to change if we are going to have a healthy county. On a very basic level, decorum and manners need to be maintained, or if not those individuals should be asked to leave.
As for the divisiveness of the board, I would like to see them come up with some strategies to work with everyone.
Julie Moore, San Luis Obispo
