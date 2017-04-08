Dixon Spaghetti Dinner raises money to make sure kids get a chance to play

More than 200 people gathered for the 28th annual Dixon Spaghetti Dinner in Morro Bay. This community tradition provides a fun evening while raising money to help low-income children participate in city recreation programs.
Thanks to those who contributed many hours to make this event possible: Community Foundation of Estero Bay, Morro Bay Recreation Services, Morro Bay Seniors Citizens, Morro Bay Teen Action Committee, Tim Kennedy and National College Planning Solutions.
Music was provided by Muddy Bottoms Band. Food and supplies were donated by Albertsons, Spencer’s Fresh Markets, SLO Roasted Coffee and Mission Linen Supply. Several attendees made generous cash donations, as well.
The annual dinner honors former Morro Bay Recreation & Parks Commissioner Dixon Hafley, who was a great advocate of youth sports and enrichment programs. It’s one way that the Community Foundation raises money to offset program registration fees for eligible children. Additional funding comes through tax-deductible contributions from members of the community.
If you missed this year’s event, plan on being there next year for a good meal and a good time — and to help make sure more kids get a chance to play. Learn more at www.communityfoundationesterobay.org.
Kirk Carmichael, Morro Bay
