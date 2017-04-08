Slow down and stop tailgating on the Cuesta Grade

How many have to die or be damaged before commuters on the Cuesta Pass slow down and stop tailgating?
Seriously, folks! Driving even 10 miles over the speed limit saves next to nothing in commute time. But please don’t let that convince you to go even faster. Speed kills, often innocent people.
Tailgaters signal that they are more important than anyone else on the road. Under California law, the tailgater is generally at fault if they rear end someone. But it doesn’t matter. If you rear end me in my late-model vehicle (that I can’t afford to replace at the moment), I’m only going to get what my vehicle is worth. That won’t be enough to buy a car that will get me back and forth to work like the one I own now.
Try turning on some soft music, listening to a book on tape or just looking out at the beautiful country we live in. Leave yourself an extra five minutes for your commute. Dial it down, enjoy the ride. You’re just going to work, after all — not someplace fun. You might even lower your blood pressure!
P. Richter, Templeton
Comments