People are ‘sick and tired’ of California, SLO officials aiding undocumented immigrants

Sanctuary state, cities — I am finding it so hard to believe that the elected officials in California have such disrespect for the citizens who elected them. Illegal is illegal … the law is the law … and the citizens need to be protected.
San Luis Obispo City Council, I am sorry you don’t care for the safety of people in your city. So, so sad. State officials and mayors all need to be arrested for aiding lawbreakers. We have laws for that, too. And we, the people, are sick and tired of this stuff.
Will Berger, Oceano
