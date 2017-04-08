It dawned on me why liberals call President Donald Trump a bully. Honestly, I have been trying to figure it out.
For eight years we have had a weak, spineless person for a president. A president who apologized for this country and obviously had disdain and dislike for us. Liberals had to come up with something to call our new president because they were so angry that their party lost.
So, let’s see: The opposite of weak is strong. If you are strong then you must be a bully. That is their rationalization, I guess.
I say, thank God he is a bully. That is just exactly what we need to put our country back on top and to gain the respect back to where it was before Obama became president.
Have any of you watched President Trump’s rallies? Have you heard the music that plays as he approaches the microphone? It happens to be “God Bless the USA.” If you have paid any attention to his words, you will hear the love he has for this country. Finally, a president that stands up for us.
Thank God for Donald J. Trump.
Judith L. Wiltse, Nipomo
