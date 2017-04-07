Trump’s plans to undo clean air efforts are upsetting

Growing up in the San Gabriel Valley just east of Los Angeles in the 1950s and ’60s, I know firsthand what the lack of clean air means.
On a hot, smoggy summer afternoon, I would bicycle to the public pool. My lungs hurt so badly I would be forced to turn around and go back home. We lived within 5 miles of Mount Wilson. We could only see the mountain two or three days a year due to the smog.
It is upsetting that our present administration is reversing efforts to clean and maintain the clean air our combined efforts over the years has achieved. I know the ’50s were great, but they weren’t that great.
Kent Cope, Paso Robles
