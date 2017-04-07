To earn respect, Trump should act in a civil manner

I agree with Eleanor Kinsella that it’s a shame Democrats couldn’t applaud Donald Trump (March 5). Frequently this occurs on such occasions. Many Republicans failed to applaud Obama (I don’t remember if Ms. Kinsella commented on that). But, this time, we must look at the unusual reasons for such behavior.
Leaving policy out of it (I am a registered independent), never in modern history has a president treated his opposition and citizenry with such disrespect with lies, misdirection, and behavior that shames and demeans whole groups of folks. Some have claimed, “Oh, he won’t govern the way he campaigned.” But, surprise, he has! When Donald Trump starts consistently acting in a civil manner, shows respect for the office and citizenry, then maybe more of us will show him respect. His policies are open to debate, as is befitting a democracy.
If my children acted as he does, they would not get my respect either.
Stephen Wolfe, San Luis Obispo
