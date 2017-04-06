‘We are making millionaires out of government workers’? Not so fast

A recent letter to The Tribune stated, “We are making millionaires out of government workers, at the taxpayers’ expense” (April 3). Nothing could be further from the truth. In 2012, statistics from the California Policy Center show there were 483,902 CalPERS retirees with 19.93 average years of service and an average pension benefit of $30,456 annually. This does not look like “millionaires” to me.
Everyone had the same opportunity to choose the lower-paying government job in order to acquire the CalPERS retirement. The letter goes on to state: “How many locals have that kind of savings for their retirement?” “Savings” is the key word here. It is (was) your choice.
Chris Black, San Luis Obispo
