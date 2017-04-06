Muslim community plans open house at Mosque of Nasreen

The Islamic Society of San Luis Obispo County and Cal Poly Muslim Students Association are holding an open house at the Mosque of Nasreen at 1136 Walnut St. in San Luis Obispo on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be three presentations with the first one “What Does Islam Say About Terrorism” at 10:30 a.m. followed by “Rights Of Women In Islam” at 12:30 p.m. and “ Understanding Shariah” at 2:30 p.m.
Tours of the mosque and refreshments will be available throughout the day.
Our local Muslim community is hosting this event in hopes of building bridges of understanding and communication. We welcome people of all faiths and backgrounds to attend our open house, to meet your Muslim neighbors, visit our mosque and learn more about Islam.
Riman Alfadel, San Luis Obispo
