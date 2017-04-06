Why has the taxpayers association been silent on Sustainable Groundwater Management Act?

Where was the strident voice of the Central Coast Taxpayers Association regarding the proposed Sustainable Groundwater Management Act funding mechanism? The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors majority imposed an equivalent tax on all county taxpayers to support the North County plutocracy. The Taxpayers Association was certainly vocal enough regarding Measure J, which would have benefited everyone in the county. This reeks of feudalism.
Taxpayers Association, I can’t hear you.
Dan Woodson, Nipomo
