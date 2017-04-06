Krugman is wrong on Affordable Care Act

2:16 Ballet Theatre SLO fundraiser to feature original performances set to the songs of Tom Waits Pause

0:39 Surveillance video shows man taking iPhone from SLO restaurant

1:32 Cal Poly rodeo prepares for its 'world-class' stage at Spanos Stadium

1:54 TSA releases video on what to expect during airport pat-downs in wake of controversy

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

1:30 A history of Forden's, which opened in SLO in the 1920s

1:11 Wet winter brings wildflower 'super bloom' to the California desert

1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers

2:01 A preview of the 77th annual Poly Royal Rodeo