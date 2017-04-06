Krugman is wrong on Affordable Care Act

In a recent column, Paul Krugman explains that all President Donald Trump need do to reform the Affordable Care Act is work with Democrats. He also cites the Congressional Budget Office as the source of much of his analysis.
Isn’t it amusing to hear Mr. Krugman belaboring the Republican-controlled House for not working with the minority when, under former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Affordable Care Act was passed without a single Republican vote after she made it clear that she and her Democratic colleagues had no intention of incorporating any Republican ideas into the legislation?
In fact, Republicans have tried to work with their Democratic colleagues who have instead decided to oppose any legislation Republicans might put forward. If there is a failure to cooperate, it comes from Mr. Krugman’s side of the House, not President Trump’s.
It is also important to recall that the CBO has consistently, since 2009, underestimated the costs of the ACA while overestimating the participation levels. Mr. Krugman’s assurances that all will be well based on CBO projections hardly builds confidence in either his analysis or his understanding of this issue, which, contrary to his assertion, is highly complex and not amenable to simple remedy.
Russell Surber, Paso Robles
