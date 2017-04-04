Family thanks community as search for missing dog continues after Hwy. 46 car crash

Many only know my mother, Virginia Marie Stone, from the recent events surrounding her death. I know her as a strong, supportive, loving mother. Although it is painful to say goodbye under such sad circumstances, we take comfort in knowing she was happy and was headed to her favorite place on Earth: Morro Bay.
San Luis Obispo County is like a second home to our family, and we thank everyone who was on scene as a first responder or just a caring private citizen. We also would like to thank everyone who has said a prayer or has reached out to our family. My sister and niece are home now after the car crash on Highway 46 in Paso Robles, as is one of their dogs. Sadly, we have not located my mom’s dog, Elvis.
Please keep an eye out for Elvis and turn him into SLO County Animal Services, where we have filed a lost dog report. Again, thank you SLO County, we love you. Special thank-yous to Sierra Vista hospital for taking care of our family members, and to Atascadero Pet Hospital for taking care of Oscar, and to San Luis Inn and Suites for your help and understanding.
Susie Stone and the family of Virginia Marie Stone
