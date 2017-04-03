California doesn’t need more housing — its environmental footprint is large enough

1:30 A history of Forden's, which opened in SLO in the 1920s Pause

1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers

0:42 Scene of deadly 5-vehicle crash on Highway 46 East near Shandon

0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism

7:33 Justin Vineyard representatives discuss oak removal

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

1:51 How loss of oak trees could lead to 'the end of our way of life'