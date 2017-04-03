More news coverage needed on children being used as soldiers

As a city and regional planning major at Cal Poly, I have found great importance in always trying to provide for those who don’t have a voice in matters affecting them.
After recently breaking down the barriers in an attempt to relay information from scholarly research articles to public citizens who are limited in their media outlets from which they get information, I have realized there is a serious problem in our world today that nobody is being properly informed of. The use of children as conflict soldiers in countries in Africa and parts of Asia is a prominent danger to the lives of about 300,000 children around the world.
Not only are these children taken from their families and communities through violence and coercion, but they are then forced to commit physiologically damaging acts such as torture, murder and causing chaos on massive scales. While so many caring people send support for programs such as anti-animal abuse organizations, we do not have anywhere near the same platforms to support these abused children who are killed by the thousands. I encourage everyone to learn for yourselves and send support.
Lane Sutherland, San Luis Obispo
