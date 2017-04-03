Former chief of Paso Robles school district should come forward with more information

I was a little befuddled by the Viewpoint printed in the March 12 edition of The Tribune by Kathleen McNamara concerning the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District’s board of trustees’ proposed censure of board member Chris Bausch for being intimidating and threatening to other board members.
In her first paragraph, Ms. McNamara stated: “I felt I needed to provide additional information to the public about the validity of the accusations made by the members of the school board.” Nowhere in her profusion of words did she attempt to refute the validity of the accusations that are the basis for the censure.
Instead, she rambled on about how the board behaved poorly and negatively during her seven-year tenure as superintendent of the district prior to her retiring. Ms. McNamara made it very clear in her Viewpoint that, during her tenure, Bausch treated her well and was “often the voice of reason,” while the other board members apparently did not treat her so well.
Ms. McNamara, you left in 2014. If you have additional information to refute the validity of the accusations that are the basis for the proposed censure against board member Bausch, I suggest you come forward with it.
Ron McEvoy, Arroyo Grande
