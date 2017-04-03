Lynn Compton claims her district is treated unfairly, but doesn’t do enough herself

It seems strange that San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Lynn Compton seems to misunderstand the concept of income verses expenditures. On the one hand, she wants to please her donors with park funding, and on the other, she takes away the income streams that would finance those projects.
Not long ago, the Laetitia Agricultural Cluster Subdivision was up for approval. As part of that project, Compton could have easily attached impact fees under Government Code 66000 to pay for new parks. But she didn’t. Instead, she voted down the project, which led to suspicions she did so because it was next door to her property.
Another opportunity for revenue enrichment was the potential approval of the medical marijuana clinic at 2122 Hutton Road in Nipomo. In a fear-mongering campaign, Compton voted down the legally qualified project with anecdotal evidence that clinics are dangerous. Not only did Nipomo lose out on the tax revenues derived from that project, but the county now finds itself on the wrong side of a lawsuit that will eat up funds that could have been used for parks.
How can Compton claim that her district is being treated unfairly when she has ignored every opportunity to do otherwise?
Janice Mundee, Paso Robles
