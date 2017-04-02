Trump, Republican supporters will find out what they voted for

This is a message to the American electorate from a politically independent voter.
To the people who did not vote in the last presidential election: Even though I have no respect for you, I understand why you did not bother to vote.
To the people who voted for Hillary Clinton: Perhaps her appeal, her message and her extensive political baggage did not work for her with a fickle and easily deceived electorate. Or perhaps the nation was not ready to elect a woman president.
To the people who voted for Donald Trump (and this Congress): You will soon find out not whom, but what, you voted for.
God bless America!
Fabrizio Griguoli, Shell Beach
