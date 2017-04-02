Letters to the Editor

April 2, 2017 9:10 PM

Thanks for supporting makeover of Charles Paddock Zoo tiger statue

Thank you, thank you, thank you to all who supported getting the bronze tiger that welcomes you into the Charles Paddock Zoo a makeover. After 25 years, he was looking a little worn, so he was sent to Genesis Bronze Foundry to be sandblasted, restriped, recolored and reshined to create a better-than-ever look. He is once again ready to grrrreet you and protect the flamingos.

There’s still time to get on the donor list with a check to Friends of the Charles Paddock Zoo. Be sure to direct it to TIGER MAKEOVER.

Susan J. Beatie, Atascadero

