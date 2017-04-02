Unoriginal letter doesn’t capture the complexities of immigration

The letter (supposedly) by Wayne Hummel of Orcutt in the March 17 paper (“Legal residents don’t get sanctuary that immigrants do”) is taken almost verbatim from a letter that was making the rounds in emails in late February. I know, because that post hit my email. Posts such as this one, which rely on illogical comparisons, hot-button language and vague fears, do not, in my opinion, lead to productive discussion.
Immigration and border security are complicated issues and deserve more thoughtful solutions than those offered by the original author of this diatribe (whoever that was) and those who take such rants as their own personal stance.
Gretchen Henkel Clark, Los Osos
