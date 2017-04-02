The United States must stand against Trump to save its integrity

Last month, the Trump regime admitted it is considering a policy that could include separating children from their parents at the border as part of their “deportation” plan for our safety.
What has happened to America?
How is it that a grown man, elected to the presidency of the United States, is so damaged that he cannot place humanity and what is best for children above all else?
Yes, I will help pay for health care for those who are less fortunate.
Yes, families, no matter where their boundaries lie, must be respected and maintained.
What has America done to make this acceptable?
In the end we only have our integrity.
“We must resist the normalization of the unacceptable.” — Christiane Amanpour
Colleen Martin, Arroyo Grande
