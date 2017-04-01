Sacramento’s mayor had plenty of time to get help from Washington for homelessness

The Sacramento Bee editorial “Trump’s budget complicates efforts to end homelessness” (March 20) is deja vu.
President Ronald Reagan was blamed for the homeless when he served for eight years; it was never Jimmy Carter’s fault. President Obama was president for eight years, but all of a sudden it will be President Trump’s fault that Mayor Steinberg cannot end homelessness in Sacramento. Are we to assume President Obama’s huge budget did not include HUD money? Darrell Steinberg had eight years to obtain money from Washington. His guy Obama was in charge. That Trump is cutting waste is a good thing for all taxpayers.
It is very cruel to the needy that the press is purposely making all of his cuts sound as if the sky is falling and the poor and homeless will lose out on all programs. Sacramento is run by the Democrats, Darrell, go talk to them.
S.C. Tannler, Morro Bay
