Attend SLO City Council meeting on 71 Palomar apartment project

Is this Justin Winery tree removal all over again? An apartment project at 71 Palomar in San Luis Obispo has been approved, which will result in the removal of 49 of 53 trees.
Concerned citizens have been working very hard to save the variety of these majestic mature trees in their neighborhood “urban forest.” On April 4, the City Council will hear an appeal to deny this project. We urge everyone to attend the City Council meeting or email the City Council members and urge them them to uphold the appeal.
Our goal is a project that is sensitive to the area, that preserves the trees and leaves the historic house in its current location. The wildlife that inhabit the trees, the planet, the air we breathe, along with your fellow citizens will all thank you.
Pam Racouillat, San Luis Obispo
