Countertop food-waste buckets are a great item

I’m writing to express my sincere and heartfelt thanks to everyone involved with the development and deployment of the new food-waste recycling program. The buckets are unobtrusive countertop additions into which I can cheerfully dump bones, eggshells and pretty much everything food-related.
The aerobic decomposition in the large outdoor green bin cuts down on challenging odors dramatically. Best of all, my actual “garbage” is now so inoffensive that I can cheerfully paw through it for Nerf darts and misplaced toys without holding my nose. A dramatic improvement across the board.
John Clements, San Luis Obispo
