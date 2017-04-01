Letters to the Editor

April 1, 2017 7:58 PM

Countertop food-waste buckets are a great item

I’m writing to express my sincere and heartfelt thanks to everyone involved with the development and deployment of the new food-waste recycling program. The buckets are unobtrusive countertop additions into which I can cheerfully dump bones, eggshells and pretty much everything food-related.

The aerobic decomposition in the large outdoor green bin cuts down on challenging odors dramatically. Best of all, my actual “garbage” is now so inoffensive that I can cheerfully paw through it for Nerf darts and misplaced toys without holding my nose. A dramatic improvement across the board.

John Clements, San Luis Obispo

