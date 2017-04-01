Shocking cuts to National Institute of Health would harm us for generations to come

I’m trying to figure out (again) how we as a nation are being slapped with yet another proposed Trump administration budget cut: this time to the National Institute of Health. It is beyond shocking that a 20 percent cut, or $5.8 billion, would be taken from the very source that promotes medical research and treatments. You know, the ones that save lives: We’re talking about Alzheimer’s, cancer, stroke, heart disease. If this proposal is enacted, Trump’s ideological distaste for science will affect us and generations to come. Call your congressman and tell them to reject these cuts.
Joan Andre, San Luis Obispo
