Reviews should help community theater improve

Thank you, Slade Banyon, for your letter of March 11 regarding the reviewing of plays (“Theater reviews should be critical analysis, not plot summary”). We understand that reviewing productions in community theatre vs. professional is completely different. Reviewers of community theatre do not want to “hurt feelings” of the actors/director/producer. However, if there is little or no comment on the elements of the production, but just the storyline, how can we improve our productions?
Audience is our reward for “good show,” so it is important that audience is informed about the actual production included in the storyline, i.e. the acting, directing; the set, lighting, sound. There are so many volunteers involved and it is important to acknowledge their hard work as well.
Applause to you for supporting LIVE THEATRE.
Nancy Green, executive director for Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre
