How to oppose Trump: Support journalism, the ACLU and women’s issues

Opposition to the Trump administration can be a discouraging struggle. A few suggestions:
Support analytical journalism. Keep your Tribune subscription, but also consider a digital subscription to a news organization with serious investigative resources, like the New York Times. Support KCBX and NPR programs.
Become an ACLU member. The courts appear to have the most effective checks and balances to the irrationality of the Trump administration and enabling Congress.
Participate in “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes.” I do not speak for RISE, a nonpolitical nonprofit that is focused on providing much-needed services. However, this is an opportunity to express outrage at the shameful comments made by Trump towards women over many years.
Jon Clarke, San Luis Obispo
