Lynn Compton gets an A+ for doing her homework on Phillips 66 proposal

While we who opposed the Phillips 66 rail terminal project (it is not a spur) are elated with the outcome, I think we need take a moment and thank San Luis Obispo County Supervisors Lynn Compton, Bruce Gibson and Adam Hill, who chaired the hearings with grace, humor, professionalism and respect.
I think your take on Compton’s motivation a bit harsh. It could have been just as easy for her to side with Supervisor Debbie Arnold, who seemed not to have heard a word of the comments from the community and had no grasp of the facts and retreated to her own dogma.
Compton has often said she does her homework, and she certainly did. She clearly understood that she represents her constituents’ interests and not the special interests of Phillips 66. It’s easy to pin a label on someone and thus surmise how they will vote. Many thought Compton would turn her back on her constituents because of her conservative philosophy. I have met Compton many times, and she has always been professional, even when confronted with my sarcasm and unrelenting opposition to the project.
Compton did do her homework and for this, on her report card, I give her an A+.
Laurance Shinderman, Nipomo
