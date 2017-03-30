Hanson argues that people need deterrents, but ignores that corporations do, too

As I read Mr. Hanson’s commentary from March 20 (“Obama’s experiment with therapy failed. Trump is bringing back deterrence.”), I waited breathlessly for him to apply his opinion “that without enforceable rules, humans are likely to run amok” to corporations. I’m still waiting.
If anyone requires rules (dare I call them “regulations”) to keep them from running amok, surely it would be entities that exist for the primary reason of making a profit … which they are happy to do even at the financial, health and environmental detriment of anyone and everyone else if there are not prudent regulations in place to deter them. Yes, America, let’s maintain a little corporate deterrence.
Suzanne Werner, Los Osos
