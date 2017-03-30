Dear Donald Trump: It’s time to take action against North Korea

North Korea has launched a successful ballistic missile test, and our president believes it as a test for his leadership skill. Donald Trump has already dealt plans to keep the U.S. “at the top of the pack” in terms of nuclear weapons. Kim Jong Un, the North Korean dictator, pledged to launch a missile test in early 2017. Trump said it wouldn’t happen, yet here we are in March and the test was a success for the Korean nation.
Trump has not threatened military action against North Korea, nor has he addressed North Korea about this issue. The United Nations are to hold a meeting sometime soon to discuss this.
Enough talk; the United States should take immediate action. North Korea represents an existential threat. We need to put our foot down, take action and stop North Korea from continuing to develop its ballistic missile system.
Jonah Carmon, Paso Robles High School
