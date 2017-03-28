Donald Trump channels Richard Nixon’s paranoia, lies and cover-ups

The new administration seems to be channeling the bad parts of the Nixon administration, right down to its labeling the free press the “enemy of the people,” and the press secretary referring to “professionals” disrupting Republican town halls.
Does anyone remember the constant cries about “outside agitators,” or Spiro Agnew’s “nattering nabobs of negativism?” Nixon’s paranoia? The willingness to commit break-ins and burglaries? The lies and the cover-ups? The enemies list? The unwillingness to accept real reality, not just the TV kind?
Arlie Grant, Arroyo Grande
