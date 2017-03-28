Voters should be outraged that California Democrats are misusing their tax dollars

Mr. Tomes of Santa Margarita, like so many, was quick to criticize Miss Seastrand and the “GOP” for all things road maintenance, but it is he who cannot seem to connect some really big “dots” (“Andrea Seastrand, like other conservatives, fails to connect the dots,” March 16). One thing is for sure: He does not want to pay more taxes to fix the budget problems, but is unwilling to recognize who is really responsible for this budgeting and maintenance problem.
Democrats are in charge of our state and the budget, and it is they who will not prioritize. And it is they who Mr. Tomes is perfectly willing to not hold responsible and let them continue to “swindle” us taxpayers.
Democrats charge us taxes in several forms to pay for “roads” and then divert the money elsewhere. If it wasn’t the state government doing that, it would be deemed illegal. A scam. A Ponzi scheme. Mr. Tomes should be outraged and ask his elected officials to correct this situation without charging more taxes. Or he should be working to vote in someone else who is responsible.
As they say, we have a state that spends more than it collects, and voters like Mr. Tomes do not want to hold the government accountable. Is that because they are Democrats?
Mr. Tomes, please continue writing. It was hilarious to see your point of view!
Wayne Lockwood, Paso Robles
Comments