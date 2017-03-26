Friends of Prado Day Center thank the community for their support

On behalf of the entire Friends of 40 Prado board of directors, I would like to thank all those in our compassionate community who helped make the ninth annual Friends of Prado Day Center Culinary Carnival a fundraising success. The Culinary Carnival, hosted at the veterans hall on Feb. 25, generated needed funds for homeless services in SLO.
In addition to thanking our generous community, we also wish to thank the many community-engaged businesses, vendors and individuals who provided food, wine, beverages, silent and live auction items and other support services so necessary for conducting the Carnival.
The money raised at the Carnival along with other fundraising activities of Friends of 40 Prado are used to help sustain the ongoing day-to-day operations of the Prado Day Homeless Center and the Maxine Lewis night shelter. Approximately half of the operating funds needed by the shelters are raised through these private fundraising efforts. Other sources of funding for the shelters are the city, county, other government sources and CAPSLO. We can’t sustain these centers without your continued support.
Thank you.
Roy Rawlings, President, Friends of 40 Prado
Comments